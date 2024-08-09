David De Gea back in football after joining Fiorentina
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has ended his football exile by agreeing a one-year deal with Fiorentina.
The 33-year-old spent a year on the sidelines after he became a free agent following his departure from United after 12 seasons last summer.
De Gea, replaced by Andre Onana at Old Trafford, played 545 times for United and lifted the Premier League in 2013, as well as winning one FA Cup, two League Cups and a Europa League title.
The Spaniard, capped 45 times by his country, passed his medical on Friday and is set to be presented to the Italian media on Monday.
Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season and face a play-off to reach the Conference League.
De Gea acknowledged his move to Fiorentina, who open their league campaign against Parma on August 17, by posting a purple heart emoji to his X account.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox