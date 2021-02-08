David Flitcroft named Port Vale’s new director of football
11:32am, Mon 08 Feb 2021
David Flitcroft hopes to give Port Vale fans “a football operation to be proud of” after being appointed the Sky Bet League Two club’s director of football.
The 47-year-old, who has managed Barnsley, Bury, Swindon and Mansfield, has been brought in to support interim boss Danny Pugh and help the Valiants appoint a new manager.
Flitcroft told the club’s website: “I admire the ambition, vision and investment of the owners.
“Port Vale fans have really been through the mill over the last 20 years but their support has been first class – no matter what.
“I’ll be working to give them a football operation to be proud of – demanding excellence as standard and 100 per cent graft and commitment. It’s a hugely exciting project to be part of.”