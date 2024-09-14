David Gray gets first Hibs win as St Johnstone fans call for Craig Levein to go

Mykola Kuharevich and substitute Martin Boyle put struggling St Johnstone to the sword at Easter Road as David Gray savoured his first William Hill Premiership win since being named permanent Hibernian manager in the summer.

The Edinburgh side had been denied victories by the concession of late equalisers in their previous two matches against Dundee and Kilmarnock, but this time they looked in full control after making the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time.

A section of the travelling Saints support made their feelings towards their manager clear – ‘Craig Levein, we want you to go’ – as the Perth side, who had Benjamin Kimpioka sent off in the closing stages, slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat.

There were three changes to the Hibs side that started the 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock before the international break as Lewis Miller, Joe Newell and Boyle made way for Chris Cadden, Nicky Cadden and Elie Youan, who returned after a two-month injury lay-off. Warren O’Hora took the captain’s armband in the absence of skipper Newell, who missed out with a minor groin issue.

Levein made two changes to the team that started their 2-1 defeat at home to Motherwell as Cammy MacPherson and the suspended Jack Sanders were replaced by Sven Sprangler and Jason Holt.

Clear chances were few and far between in the first half, with both sides generally restricted to shots from distance.

Nicky Cadden sent an angled strike narrowly wide after being set up on the edge of the box by Rudi Molotnikov after two minutes, while Saints forward Nicky Clark had a shot easily dealt with Josef Bursik shortly afterwards.

Midway through the half, visiting midfielder Matt Smith shot just wide from the edge of the box after a spell of pressure, and at the other end Kwon Hyeok-kyu curled an effort just wide from 20 yards after being set up by Nectar Triantis.

Kuharevich threatened in the 34th minute when he drove forward and saw a powerful low shot from outside the box deflected just wide before Youan sent a free header high over the crossbar.

Hibs made the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time when Nicky Cadden’s free-kick to the back post was headed back across goal by Marvin Ekipiteta and Kuharevich beat goalkeeper Ross Sinclair to the ball on the edge of the box and flicked it into the net.

Gray made a change for the start of the second half, with summer signing Junior Hoilett sent on for his debut in place of Youan.

Hibs had three good chances to double their lead as Kwon blazed over from 15 yards, Molotnikov was denied by a brilliant save from Sinclair after being released in the box by Hoilett, and Kuharevich fired over after being set up by Josh Campbell.

The Hibees got a deserved second in the 73rd minute when Chris Cadden’s exquisite pass from the right-back position released Boyle and the substitute raced clear to dink a lovely finish beyond Sinclair from the angle of the six-yard box.