David Gray says Hibernian’s display in loss at St Mirren was ‘unacceptable’

David Gray described Hibernian’s 3-0 opening day defeat by St Mirren in Paisley as “unacceptable”.

The Easter Road side were backed by 1,500 fans for their first William Hill Premiership fixture of the season but fell behind three minutes after the break when Roland Idowu, a 22-year-old midfielder on loan to the Buddies from Shrewsbury, guided the ball into the far corner of the net.

The VAR system went down moments later and play continued for a while before the system returned to partial operation but it made no difference to the outcome as Oisin Smyth headed in a second in the 77th minute and drove in a third two minutes later, both from assists from fellow substitute James Scott.

Hibs boss Gray said: “It was certainly a game of two halves but as soon as you see the result, the performance becomes irrelevant because to lose 3-0 is unacceptable for us.

“We created enough chances to be in front so there is enough positives to take from that, the fact that we created chances is great and we limited them to very little.

“And to concede straight after half-time, the goal was very avoidable, and the second goal is a genuine mistake (a misplaced pass) which of course happens in games.

“To lose the third goal in the manner we did was so avoidable. From the top end of the pitch there was three or four things we could have done to affect that better.

“I say it all the time, don’t let one mistake become two mistakes because three mistakes usually results in a goal.

“So we just can’t accept, especially the third goal, because at that point the game is gone.

“We huffed and puffed at times and had a few half-chances but the damage had been done at that point.

“Overall, they were more clinical and defended the box better than we did and that’s why the result was 3-0.”

After winning through to the next qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League with a 4-1 home win over Icelandic side Valur on Thursday, Stephen Robinson was keen to see how his side reacted and he could not have been happier.

“It was a brilliant result,” said the Buddies boss, who hopes to have skipper Mark O’Hara – absent with a “niggle” – fit for the first leg of the third qualifier against SK Brann on Thursday.

“To get off in the first game of the season with a win is vitally important so you are not playing catch-up and the pressure increases.

“I have been in that situation as well.

“We looked a little bit leggy and jaded after Thursday night but we spoke to them at half-time and said we had to have more control of the game and had to pass the ball and be brave and try to hurt them – and to the letter they did it.

“Special mention to the subs who came on, it shows the depth of the squad and Oisin Smyth and James Scott especially, who were involved in both goals.

“Now we have a real competitive squad to choose from.”