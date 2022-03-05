David Martindale expecting some ‘needle’ as Celtic look to end poor form at Livi

Livingston manager David Martindale expects some “needle” for the visit of Celtic with the title-chasing Hoops determined to turn around their poor form against his team.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have not scored in two games against Livi this season and lost 1-0 on their previous visit to West Lothian.

The cinch Premiership leaders have not won in their five most recent trips to the Tony Macaroni Arena and Martindale expects to face opponents who are stung by that record.

“We have had a good record against most clubs, not just Celtic,” the Livi boss said. “I think Ange has done a fantastic job, Celtic are playing attractive football, you can see what Ange is trying to do. I think he has got his recruitment bang on.

“I genuinely, and this is me being truthful, I’m not playing mind games here, I think it’s going to be a really, really difficult game on Sunday and we will have to be bang at it to take anything from the game.

“Ange will have his players well up for it and it will be in the back of their minds that they have not managed to beat us this season and we won the last game here.

“It probably adds a wee bit of spice to it from their point of view as well, so it’s going to be a very difficult game.

“I think there’s probably a wee bit of needle in the tie in the respect that the Celtic players are coming here trying to rectify the last result.

“They are top-class international footballers and they will have a point to prove, but we have got a point to prove as well.

“It should be a good encounter, hopefully we can get something from the game, but I’m under no illusions, it’s going to be an extremely difficult job.”