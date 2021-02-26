David Martindale hoping to repay Livingston faith with Betfred Cup win

Livingston manager David Martindale is desperate to deliver the Betfred Cup for everyone at the club who gave him the opportunity to work in professional football.

Livi face St Johnstone in the final at Hampden on Sunday after a fairy-tale start to Martindale’s management career.

Martindale’s journey of rehabilitation from a six-year prison term to top-flight manager has been well-documented in recent months and he has expressed his gratitude to all who helped him along that road.

But he knows that depositing the club’s second major piece of silverware in the Tony Macaroni Arena trophy room would serve as a much more solid means of repaying their faith.

The 46-year-old is also eager to deliver the trophy for his family following their support throughout the years.

“It would be great for me but it’s more about the staff, the players, the community and the club,” he said.

“It’s not going to do anything for David Martindale but I’d be over the moon for the people at the club more so than myself, and the players in the changing room. I’m not really bothered too much about myself.

“I don’t really give myself the opportunity to reflect on that just now to be honest.

“We have still got to try and lift the trophy. Nobody remembers the cup losers so I don’t want minds to go down that route. We are just focused on trying to lift the trophy.

“But it would mean the world to my wife and my wee one, and my son. I think they would all be extremely proud of me.

“David, my son, is 24 now and Martha has been with me from day one, and Georgia is only eight years old but she has been throughout the Livingston journey and she has learnt about my past recently. I think it would mean the world to them. I think they are a lot more nervous than I am.

“But honestly I want to lift the trophy so much for the players, the staff and directors and owners, because they have given me everything. They have allowed me to come into this club and work at a football club.

“I hope we can lift the trophy for everyone connected with the club.”

Martindale won his first eight games as manager and was unbeaten in his first 14.

St Johnstone inflicted his first defeat and Livi have taken only one point from their past three games in total.

The Perth side’s win was no flash in the pan – they have only lost to Celtic and Rangers in their past 11 games and warmed up for Hampden with a 3-0 victory at Motherwell.

But Martindale said: “We went into the semi-final in good form and I did honestly believe that form goes out the window in a semi-final, and it’s more so in a final.

“I don’t really read too much into that to be honest. The boys will approach the final whether they had won the last four games or lost the last four games, I didn’t think it would have made a bit of difference.”