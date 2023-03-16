David Martindale prepared for Livingston captain Nicky Devlin’s summer exit
David Martindale is not confusing desire with reality as he braces himself for the departure of captain Nicky Devlin.
The 29-year-old full-back, who signed from Walsall in 2019, is out of contract at the end of the season.
Ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Ross County on Saturday, Devlin said: “The manager understands the situation I am in, and my family life. There are no doors being closed anywhere but, I am almost kind of letting it play out.”
Martindale, however, is seemingly resigned to losing a key player from his squad.
He said: “Nicky has been here four years, he is captain and he has been incredible.
“And you know what? Good luck to him. That’s why players come to the club. I have huge admiration, huge respect for Nicky.
“I would love Nicky to sign (a new deal) but I am actively looking for a right-back and I have been since January.
“He is not resigned to leaving but we have to be realistic, there is a huge chance that Nicky won’t be at the club next season.
“Jamie Brandon came in during the summer to compete with Nicky so I have a capable right-back in the building at the moment but my recruitment never stops.
“I would love to keep him at the club but I am realistic to know that I can’t keep him at the club.
“He needs to go and try to get better finances for him and his family so I am more than happy.
“I understand the rationale behind it and if I am being brutally honest I agree with the rationale behind it. I am disappointed he is leaving but I totally understand.
“He is doing the right thing for him and his family so he will go with a big pat on the back and a big handshake and I wish him nothing but success because he has been phenomenal for me.”
