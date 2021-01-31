David Martindale takes pride in run of clean sheets as Livingston hold Aberdeen

Livingston manager David Martindale chose to focus on the positives after his side’s goalless draw with Aberdeen.

Only Celtic have scored past the West Lothian outfit in their last five league matches as they extended their undefeated run to 13 games.

Both teams had chances to win it but Martindale felt the draw was the fairest outcome.

He said: “We got into half-decent areas but we never really maximised that. When JET (Jay Emmanuel-Thomas) came on we held the ball up and got the switch of play out to the left-back and the right-back but we need to do a wee bit better in the final third. But there wasn’t much in the game.

“If you ask Derek (McInnes, Aberdeen manager) he will say the same thing – that a draw was probably the fair result.

“That is nine clean sheets in 13 games and they have to take a lot of pride in that because that is an incredible stat.”

McInnes was equally satisfied with his own team’s recent defensive record and hopes to bring in a new striker on loan before the window closes.

He said: “Since the Ross County game (a 4-1 defeat) that’s our third clean sheet in a row so a lot about the team is right. We’re competing and there’s a lot of effort getting put in.

“But it’s difficult playing without a recognised number nine sometimes. You just need someone to lead the line.

“Ultimately we’re searching for that bit of quality. The team needs help at the top end of the pitch. My players need it, we need it as a staff and our supporters need to see us being strong over the next couple of days and getting a player or two in.”

Aberdeen closed the gap on second-placed Celtic to five points but saw fourth-placed Hibernian move to within a point.

McInnes insists he is only focusing on his own side, saying: “We’re only looking at ourselves, not Hibs or Celtic. We have to deal with our own business. But we need help to bring people in. And if we can get one or two in that will help matters.”