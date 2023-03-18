David Martindale urges Livingston squad to enjoy night out after Ross County win

David Martindale urged his players to enjoy their squad night out after victory over Ross County propelled Livingston back up to sixth in the cinch Premiership.

First-half Joel Nouble and Nicky Devlin efforts were enough to seal a first league win in six outings for the Lions.

Substitute Simon Murray pulled one back for the Staggies midway through the second half but the visitors ran out of time in their attempts to level.

Martindale was happy to sanction a team get together as the league breaks up for two weeks due to international duty.

He said: “I think we deserved the three points and I wanted the win for the players because I think they’ve been down on their luck in terms of decisions going against us and coming out on the wrong end of defeats.

“I think the players are going to get a couple of beers, I’m big on it.

“When we’ve got a couple of weeks break we’ll encourage them to go out as a squad. They’ll go out tonight, go and enjoy yourself. I’m delighted for them.”

Martindale, meanwhile, revealed he had the last laugh on a Livingston fan who criticised him for playing James Penrice out of position on the right wing.

Penrice provided the assist for Nouble to open the scoring after 37 minutes with a teasing cross.

He added: “A great ball by wee Penners. I think he took a bad touch five minutes before it with his left foot when it should’ve been his right.

“It bobbled over him and someone shouted from the stand: That’s what you get for playing a left-back on the right wing!

“Aye, cheers for the support! Next one, bang, he’s put a ball in with his left for Joel at the back post.

“I turned round looking for him, telling him: That was a left-back doing that!”

County manager Malky Mackay, whose team slipped to second bottom, felt his players shot themselves in the foot at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

He said: “For the first goal we allowed a mismatch to happen at the back post, as we’ve got three defenders in there.

“Nicky Devlin’s strike then puts us behind the eight ball at half-time. What I was looking for was for the guys to come on and show a real something about wanting to be on the pitch and making a difference.

“Real credit to Livingston as it’s always going to be a tough day – but we were masters of our own downfall at times.

“The significance of the first goal is a big thing.”