David Martindale wants players to stay positive amid Livi selection headache

Livingston manager David Martindale has talked to his players about channelling frustration over game time in a positive manner as his fully-fit squad presents a new challenge.

Livi had a number of injury problems earlier in the season and several Covid-19 outbreaks but now Martindale faces the task of keeping players happy when several will be left in the stand for Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen.

“Bearing Covid in mind, we are carrying a heavy squad,” he said. “We are probably sitting at 23-24 players. With everybody fit, there’s always going to be three or four players left out of the squad each week.

“We spoke about that collectively, about staying positive. You might be out of the squad but it won’t be through form or talent. We are all in this together and we can only strip 20 players.

“It’s difficult. Nobody wants to be a sub or left out of the squad. That’s the challenging aspect, but it’s up to me to make sure we channel their energy in a positive way.

“I spoke to the players and if there is anyone who feels they are being harsh done by or not getting an opportunity, my door is always open. The window to go out on loan to the Championship, League One and League Two is still open.

“Thankfully we have a good group of players who collectively have a fantastic spirit.

“You don’t want boys to be happy to be sitting on the bench or in the stand but there’s a constructive way to do that.”

Craig Sibbald might not be ready to come back for Saturday’s cinch Premiership game and there is one definite absentee, with Joel Nouble suspended.

The striker was shown two yellow cards for using his arm at high balls in the midweek defeat by St Johnstone but barely raised his arm in either incident.

“The really frustrating thing is you’ve not got an appeal process for the double yellow,” Martindale said. “When you watch it back, the first one is a really soft yellow card.

“And then you look at the second, I don’t actually know what the caution is, why there’s a second yellow card there.”