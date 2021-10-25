David Martindale wants the best for managerial colleague, after midweek meeting

Livingston manager David Martindale hopes to see his former Juniors opponent Tam Courts succeed at Dundee United – just not on Wednesday night.

Former Kelty Hearts boss Courts has made a stunning start to league management after stepping up from United’s academy in the summer, with his side three points off cinch Premiership leaders Rangers.

Martindale played against Courts in the Scottish Juniors ranks and has also seized an unlikely chance at managing in Scotland’s top flight.

“It’s not so dissimilar from myself,” he said ahead of United’s visit to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday.

“I came from Junior football, where I used to play against Tam. Tam was at Kelty Hearts, I was at Broxburn.

“We took different routes to get to where we are today and I have been in senior football a lot longer than Tam had up to the point he got appointed. But for me it’s good to see opportunities arising outwith professional football, myself and Tam included.

“I actually want him to succeed, just not on Wednesday night.”

On their previous links, Martindale added: “I didn’t know Tam personally but I knew who he was.

“When I came into Livingston, Tam actually sent me a few emails and power points on recruitment strategies because that was something Tam was working on when he wasn’t in league football.

“He has always been ambitious, he has done his badges and he has always been keen to educate himself.

“Tam has got Dundee United playing some good football, you can see he works hard on their shape in and out of possession. Fair play to Tam, he has done very well, and he has got two of my coaches from last year there, two very good coaches (Liam Fox and Tony Caig).

“Tam has brought a style of play where everybody knows their job.”