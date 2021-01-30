David Martindale’s Livingston stretch unbeaten run with Aberdeen draw

David Martindale’s Livingston stretched their unbeaten run to 13 matches but had to settle for a goalless draw at home to Aberdeen.

The home side thought they had scored in the first half through Scott Pittman, only for the assistant referee to decide his shot had not crossed the line.

Aberdeen’s best chance came from Ross McCrorie’s second-half shot that was well saved by goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Livingston made four changes from the team that defeated Kilmarnock in midweek. Out went Jack Fitzwater, Josh Mullin, Alan Forrest and Gavin Reilly, replaced by Efe Ambrose, Julien Serrano, Craig Sibbald and Scott Robinson.

Aberdeen were without Sam Cosgrove, with the striker linked with a transfer to Birmingham.

Cosgrove’s absence was one of two changes made by Derek McInnes from the side that drew 0-0 with St Johnstone in midweek, with Scott Wright rested. In came Greg Leigh and Connor McLennan, with the latter asked to lead the line in an unfamiliar role.

The 21 year-old could have made an early impact with the first real chance of the game in the 18th minute. Jonny Hayes picked him out with a cross from the right and McLennan was unfortunate to see his header bounce off the underside of the crossbar and out to safety.

Matty Kennedy then did well to create a chance for Hayes but the former Celtic player completely fluffed his kick when he looked set to score.

Livingston then thought they had gone in front in the 24th minute. Serrano’s cross was missed by Robinson but reached Pittman at the back post who turned it towards goal.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis desperately clawed it away, with assistant referee Dougie Potter deciding the whole of the ball had not crossed the line despite Livingston’s protests.

The home side were back on the front foot early in the second half, with Robinson unable to redirect Ambrose’s header on target.

Ambrose then almost let Aberdeen in for a goal, the defender failing to clear his lines, allowing McCrorie a shot on target. Stryjek spared Ambrose’s blushes with a smart save.

The Aberdeen players then took exception to Nicky Devlin’s crunching tackle on Kennedy near the halfway line but, despite their protests, referee Steven McLean took no action.

Wright appeared off the bench and was involved immediately, teeing up Kennedy who struck his shot over the crossbar.