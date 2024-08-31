David McGoldrick showed his Premier League standard – Stuart Maynard

Stuart Maynard likened veteran striker David McGoldrick to an eager teen after his double earned Notts County a comeback win at Swindon.

The former top-flight striker, 36, levelled in the 30th minute – after Gavin Kilkenny’s first Swindon goal had put the hosts ahead – when he worked some space on the edge of the box and lasered into the top corner.

McGoldrick then won the game in the 80th minute with another gem from distance when he hammered home after a neat touch to lose his marker following a rare Magpies break.

Maynard said: “You’ve just seen Premier League standard today, that’s why he’s played at the top level.

“He’s just rolled back the years. Day in, day out, he comes in and works as if he’s a 19-year-old trying to prove himself every day.

“And that’s why he’s had the career he’s had. And it’s brilliant for our young lads within the group to show that that’s what it takes.

“That’s starting to get into the group now. And that’s why we’ve ground out a two-one win.

“Look at his work ethic, to sprint back into midfield and nick the ball, he made a tactical foul right at the end when they were about to break.

“He showed all of his experience but he’s also played with a load of youthfulness as well.”

Town boss Mark Kennedy was upbeat despite his side’s second home loss.

He said: “Our performance was excellent. I was really, really pleased.

“Football’s all about results, but I have to look at the long term.

“I’m a very, very keen golfer and if I’m shooting good scores in golf and playing bad I’ll know in a month’s time I’m going to be in a whole world of hurt.

“And if I’m playing really, really good golf and I’m getting low scores, I know I’m onto a really good season in golf. And it’s the same in football.

“I focus on performances. I’m really big on data, the stats are quite good.”