David Moyes keeping fingers crossed after knocks to West Ham stars in Forest win

David Moyes is hopeful of some positive injury news after West Ham’s best result of the season.

The Hammers picked up only their second victory in 12 Premier League matches with a thumping 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

January signing Danny Ings scored twice, his first goals for the club, before Declan Rice and Michail Antonio chipped in to lift West Ham out of the relegation zone.

The only downside was injuries to right-back Vladimir Coufal and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who both had to go off, while Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta took another hit to his troublesome shoulder.

“Vladimir Coufal’s got a bit of a heel injury, he’s been feeling a bit on his heel but I didn’t think it was quite that bad, but he had to come off with it at half-time,” said Hammers boss Moyes.

“You’ve probably seen Lukasz’s eye is quite bad. I think we’re more worried about his eye socket area, that sort of thing.

“I’ve had a look, he seems OK. Obviously it’s come up very quickly and it’s black and blue.

“Paqueta went down with his shoulder where he’s had the problems, so I sort of thought, ‘oh, here we go again.’ But he seemed to come through it quite well and did a lot of good things and things we really like.”

Forest are still in the relegation mix having won just one match, and scored only three goals, away from home this season.

“It’s not good enough from us, it’s as simple as that,” defender Joe Worrall told Match of the Day.

“On the road we haven’t been good enough this season. We need to score more and stop conceding. It’s more inflicting damage on ourselves.

“We’ll back ourselves to beat anyone at home I think ,but we need to try and take some positives from this.”