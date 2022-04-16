16 April 2022

David Moyo strike enough to lift Hamilton above Greenock Morton

By NewsChain Sport
16 April 2022

Hamilton leapfrogged Morton in the cinch Championship with a 1-0 win courtesy of David Moyo’s early strike at Cappielow Park.

The visitors got off to a flying start and made the breakthrough after six minutes when Moyo was on hand to tap home a rebound after Andy Ryan’s initial effort was parried by keeper Jack Hamilton.

The home side should have had the equaliser straight after when Gavin Reilly latched on to some loose possession and rounded Ryan Fulton before shooting wide of the target.

Hamilton could have doubled their advantage in the 77th minute when Mihai Popescu’s effort was cleared off the line.

The game could have been made safe in the final minutes but Andy Winter saw his chance comfortably saved, although Hamilton nevertheless held on for all three points.

