27 January 2024

David Noble up and running as Wealdstone boss with FC Halifax victory

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2024

David Noble’s time as Wealdstone manager started with a win as they beat FC Halifax 2-0.

Noble left St Albans this week to take over at Stones, replacing Stuart Maynard who recently made the step-up into the full-time ranks with Notts County.

And Noble was able to enjoy a successful start thanks to goals from Aaron Henry and Tahvon Campbell.

Henry’s first goal of his second spell with the club came 12 minutes in, breaking through a would-be challenge on the edge of the box and flashing a drive across goal and in.

Campbell added a clincher in the third minute of time added on.

