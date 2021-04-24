David Nugent keeps Tranmere’s automatic promotion hopes alive against Barrow
Tranmere’s slim automatic promotion hopes are still alive thanks to a 1-0 win over Barrow – whose fight for survival goes on.
David Nugent’s second-half header was enough for the victory, with the result leaving Rovers four points behind third-placed Bolton going into the last two games of the season.
Scott Quigley and Kgosi Ntlhe had half-chances in a first period that lacked any real quality and clearcut chances.
Rovers looked a different side in the early knockings of the second half though, as Barrow stopper Joel Dixon kept out a powerful Peter Clarke header.
Callum McDonald then went close to an opener on the hour mark before Rovers broke the deadlock 25 minutes from time as Nugent found space in the box to glance home a Liam Feeney cross.
Paul Lewis struck the crossbar late on but Rovers saw out the game to secure a play-off spot and keep their top-three push alive, however, Barrow’s wait for survival goes on after Southend’s win at Leyton Orient.