David Turnbull to use Scotland disappointment as motivation for future call-up

David Turnbull revealed his disappointment at being left out of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad will be a motivating factor in trying to eventually make the breakthrough.

There were some eyebrows raised when the uncapped 21-year-old Celtic midfielder, a stand-out in an inconsistent Hoops side this season after signing from Motherwell last August, was absent from Clarke’s group named for the World Cup qualifying triple-header against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands later this month.

The Scotland boss said: “I’m sure if David keeps up his current form, his chance won’t be too far away.”

Turnbull, in the knowledge that the Scots will be at Euro 2020 this summer, will try to do exactly that.

The playmaker, who has featured for Scotland’s age groups up until the Under-21s, said: “It was disappointing but I just need to work hard now and show what I can do.

“Obviously it is the manager’s decision so you just need to get on with it and respect whatever he does.

“But it will give me motivation to work harder and try to push for a place. You just need to take it on the chin.

“It would be a great bonus to be involved in any squad, whether it is this one or the Euros. If I could break into the squad it would be excellent.”

Turnbull was speaking ahead of the Old Firm derby against new champions Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday.

After a fine performance against Steven Gerrard’s side at Ibrox on January 2 which ended in a 1-0 defeat, Turnbull admits there is a point to prove at Celtic Park.

He said: “You could say that, especially after the last game. We played really well but unfortunately didn’t get the result.

“But we can take positives from that and from other games and we have a point to prove.

“It would be great to get the win. It would give everyone a boost.”