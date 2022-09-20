20 September 2022

David Unsworth appointed manager of Oldham

20 September 2022

Oldham have appointed David Unsworth as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The 48-year-old takes charge of the National League Latics after eight years with Everton as Under-23s manager and director of the Premier League club’s academy.

The former defender also took charge of the Toffees’ first team on a couple of occasions, overseeing the final game of the 2015-16 campaign and for a month during the 2017-18 season.

Unsworth told Oldham’s website: “This is the perfect job for me and I’m hugely excited to be joining the club at this time.

“I’ve had opportunities to become a first-team manager at a number of clubs over the past three of four years but they haven’t felt quite right.

“I genuinely think this club is a sleeping giant, one that can climb up not just one league, but two or three, in a short space of time.”

Unsworth replaces John Sheridan in the Boundary Park hotseat.

