David Wagner ‘frustrated’ following Norwich’s draw at Blackburn

David Wagner was “frustrated” after Norwich surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 at Blackburn.

With Hull and West Brom’s drawing earlier in the day, the Canaries had the opportunity to close to within a point of the play-off places and looked on course to do so after their early superiority was reflected in Marcelino Nunez’s 22nd-minute opener – his first goal of the season.

They could not turn the screw, though, and Blackburn fought back, deservedly equalising through Dominic Hyam’s first goal in 17 months in the 56th minute.

Norwich have lost just once in their last nine outings and are a place and three points behind sixth-placed Hull, and although Wagner felt his side deserved the victory, he was frustrated at the nature of the equaliser.

He said: “Offensively we played some good football, played from our structure, created enough to score more than only one goal.

“Defensively, we put a shift in, we worked hard. Yes we gave one other opportunity away but in general I think it was a good away performance.

“I’m frustrated at the result to be totally honest, not to win this game after the opportunities which we created, after we got the lead.

“To concede off a set piece, off the corner, this is what frustrates a little bit, but at the end of the day the performance was good.

“We have to be focused on the performances because in recent weeks, the players have performed on a very good level.

“Nothing is decided today. We have a lot of games to play, a lot of points to collect. This game is gone, we got a point, we should have got three.”

Since changing head coach Blackburn have stemmed the tide of defeats and have lost just once in five.

Sam Gallagher was denied three times in the first half before Hyam’s equaliser.

Rovers are four points clear of danger, but John Eustace focused on the team’s “character and commitment” to fight back.

He said: “I thought it was a very good performance.

“We were up against one of the top teams in the league at the moment. They’re in a good run of form.

“I thought we created some really good chances in the first half, showed great character to come back in the second half and equalise, which I think is the first time this season at home we’ve managed to do that.

“We’re making small steps forward and I was pleased with the point in the end. I’d have loved three points of course, but again, I thought the lads showed great commitment and character to come from behind.

“To win a game or to stay in games, you have to show that level of commitment and be very difficult to play against. You have to earn the right to play.

“I thought our football at times today was very good. We created two or three fantastic chances from some really good moves.

“It’s about being patient and you can see us growing as a group.”