David Wagner proud of ‘mature’ display from much-changed Norwich

David Wagner was bursting with pride after seeing his much-changed Norwich team reach the Carabao Cup third round with a deserved success at Bristol City.

The winner came on 49 minutes when Przemyslaw Placheta accepted a pass from Sam McCallum inside the box and turned to fire a right-footed shot just inside the far post.

It was enough to edge a fast, open game in favour of a Canaries team featuring nine changes.

Wagner said: “I am over the moon and very proud. We picked a young side and they have produced a very mature performance.

“We were not as clinical as against Huddersfield, but it was a great win against a very good Bristol side.

“What we showed was that whoever starts and whoever comes on as a sub, everyone knows his job and there is a togetherness about the group.

“We have a good and reliable squad, even if it is not high on numbers. I won’t rule out anything before the transfer window closes, but if we go with the current players I am up for the fight.”

Bristol City lacked a cutting edge to capitalise on some promising approach play.

Boss Nigel Pearson said: “It was about key moments again. There was a situation where Anis Mehmeti could have set up Nahki Wells for a tap-in and we have to do better in those situations.

“Ephraim Yeboah goes and looks dangerous, but we squander chances to give him the ball. That is poor decision-making.

“I expect more from all the players in terms of the winning mentality we need. We came up a bit short tonight against a very good team.”

Norwich created the better chances, Max O’Leary saving brilliantly from Adam Idah in the first half and Liam Gibbs striking the crossbar just before Placheta broke the deadlock.