15 August 2023

David Warner has cheeky dig at England ahead of World Cup semi-final

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2023

Australia opener David Warner has taken a cheeky dig at England ahead of the Women’s World Cup semi-final.

The Lionesses face Australia in Sydney in the last four on Wednesday morning.

The Australia cricket team were unhappy when the ball was changed mid-innings during England’s victory in the fifth Ashes Test last month.

It is something Warner clearly has not forgotten as he wished Australia good luck ahead of the semi-final clash.

He wrote on Twitter: “An early good luck to the The Matildas. Just keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the ball.”

Fellow batter Usman Khawaja also chipped in, tweeting: “They going to go with the 2010 ‘Jubulani’ ball.”

The winners of Wednesday’s showdown will face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday.

