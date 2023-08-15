David Warner has cheeky dig at England ahead of World Cup semi-final
Australia opener David Warner has taken a cheeky dig at England ahead of the Women’s World Cup semi-final.
The Lionesses face Australia in Sydney in the last four on Wednesday morning.
The Australia cricket team were unhappy when the ball was changed mid-innings during England’s victory in the fifth Ashes Test last month.
It is something Warner clearly has not forgotten as he wished Australia good luck ahead of the semi-final clash.
He wrote on Twitter: “An early good luck to the The Matildas. Just keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the ball.”
Fellow batter Usman Khawaja also chipped in, tweeting: “They going to go with the 2010 ‘Jubulani’ ball.”
The winners of Wednesday’s showdown will face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox