David Wheeler and Garath McCarthy on target as Wycombe beat lowly Forest Green
Wycombe left Forest Green rooted at the foot of the League One table as they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.
The Chairboys had not won in three games, but David Wheeler opened the scoring in the 14th minute from just inside the box.
Wycombe’s defence failed to clear Joe Jacobson’s corner and midfielder Wheeler pounced to fire in his third goal of the season through a crowded box.
Winger Garath McCarthy stunned Rovers with a classy second after 27 minutes.
McCarthy shaped to cross the ball from the right angle of the area, but then curled his third of the campaign into the far corner with the outside of his boot.
Both teams came close before Wheeler’s opener.
Rovers striker Connor Wickham’s angled shot looped off Josh Scowen and over the crossbar.
Scowen then saw his own shot defect off Oliver Casey and inches over the woodwork.
Woeful Forest Green have now only picked up two points in six games as pressure mounts on beleaguered boss Ian Burchnall.
