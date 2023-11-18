18 November 2023

Davis Keillor-Dunn double extends Mansfield’s unbeaten start with Newport win

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Mansfield jumped back up into second place in Sky Bet League Two after a 2-0 home win over Newport extended their sensational unbeaten start to the season to 17 games.

Davis Keillor-Dunn grabbed a goal in each half for a comfortable win over the injury-hit Exiles.

The Stags grabbed a fourth-minute lead in a one-sided first half in which they dominated possession.

Newport failed to clear a Rhys Oates cross from the right and Keillor-Dunn pounced on the loose ball in the area to fire home low for his 10th goal of the campaign.

Keillor-Dunn also forced a good save out of Nick Townsend in the 17th minute after being picked out by a great ball from Lewis Brunt.

Oates won himself a penalty after 31 minutes when he was brought down by Scot Bennett as he raced outside him, but his low central spot-kick was saved by Townsend.

Just before the break, a Callum Johnson cross hit the top of the Newport crossbar.

Aaron Lewis forced a save from Townsend after the break, but the keeper was helpless as a superb George Maris pass down the middle saw Keillor-Dunn sidefoot in his second from 10 yards in the 51st minute.

Townsend denied Keillor-Dunn his hat-trick near the end as he beat away his finish.

