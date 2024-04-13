13 April 2024

Dawson Devoy at the double as Swindon sink AFC Wimbledon

By NewsChain Sport
13 April 2024

Swindon came from behind to defeat AFC Wimbledon 3-2 and dent the visitors’ play-off hopes, with Dawson Devoy’s double proving decisive.

Joe Lewis had Wimbledon ahead in only the second minute in Wiltshire but Gavin Gunning’s hosts hit back strongly in the second half.

Aaron Drinan levelled the scores six minutes after the restart, before substitute Devoy’s double in the space of 13 minutes had them 3-1 ahead.

However, Lewis pulled a goal back for Johnnie Jackson’s men with two minutes remaining and Udoka Godwin-Malife’s added-time dismissal, following two yellow cards, made it a nervous finish for Swindon.

