Day 17 at Euro 2024: England escape and Spain respond to early scare

England scraped through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Sunday before Spain were given an early scare by Georgia.

The action will continue on Monday when France take on Belgium and Portugal face Slovenia in another last-16 fixture.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the last action at the European Championship.

England still in a quandary

England will still be breathing a sigh of relief having been seconds away from a humiliating last-16 loss to Slovakia before Jude Bellingham’s dramatic equaliser and Harry Kane’s extra-time winner.

But although Gareth Southgate’s side survived, none of the questions they faced ahead of the game have really been answered, with another uninspiring performances summed up by the fact that Bellingham’s goal was their first shot on target all night.

Southgate was slow to make substitutions but must surely come up with some major changes before next week’s quarter-final against Switzerland.

He referenced a presentation given to the team on the 1966 World Cup win as he said: “We wanted to highlight that tournaments take you in strange places and difficult routes. The team wasn’t always flying. The team, I’m sure, would have been criticised at the start, so it was a bit of perspective.”

Spain given a scare

Spain, the only team with a 100 per cent record in the tournament, rolled on with a 4-1 win over Georgia but only after being given a early scare by Willy Sagnol’s side.

Georgia have brought excitement to the tournament with their counter-attacking play and they stunned Spain when a charge forward forced Robin Le Normand into an 18th-minute own goal.

Spain recovered to run out comfortable winners, and in doing so set up a mouth-watering quarter-final against hosts Germany.

France seeking a spark

France arrived in Germany as many people’s favourites to lift the trophy in Berlin but Didier Deschamps’ side are yet to fire in the tournament so far, scoring only two goals in their three Group D fixtures.

An early broken nose that forced Kylian Mbappe to miss a game was an obvious factor in that but even with the Real Madrid star limited by his mask, France ought to have enough firepower.

“It happens to the best of us,” Deschamps said. “Everyone’s been there. It can be a month, it can be four, five, six games. Okay, fine, but it’s not in a click of my fingers that this is going to change.”

Belgium need to win the fans back

Belgium were jeered by their travelling fans after drawing their final group game against Ukraine 0-0, a result which saw them scrape through as all four sides in Group E finished level on four points.

Like France, Belgium have only two goals from their opening three games and fans felt they were too negative late in the Ukraine game.

“We were all frustrated,” midfielder Orel Mangala said. “Now we are facing a new match and I hope that all the fans stand with us and we’ll play with a lot of imagination.”

Portugal looking to bounce back

Portugal suffered a shock defeat to the tournament’s surprise package Georgia in their final Group F game, which might have been just the wake-up call they needed before taking on Slovenia in Frankfurt.

“We don’t have a lot of time to think about what was, we have to think about what’s going to be,” said midfielder Bruno Fernandes. “We want to win every single game and that means making it to the final and winning the final.”

Slovenia, by contrast, are in the knock-out stages for the first time in their history and know they are underdogs going into the fixture but that gives them a freedom.

“In a way we’ve already achieved our goal,” said midfielder Timi Elsnik. “Everything after that is just a bonus.”

