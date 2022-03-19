Day at the races did my Bristol Rovers boys no harm – Joey Barton

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton praised his team’s maturity as they claimed a crucial 1-0 win at Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Northampton.

Harry Anderson latched on to Fraser Horsfall’s short backpass to fire the Gas into the lead after just 38 seconds.

And despite a strong response from the Cobblers, who twice hit the goal frame, Rovers returned to the West Country with three precious points in their back pocket.

It was Rovers’ fourth league win in a row, and the third in a week where the players also managed to squeeze in a day out at the Cheltenham Festival.

The win saw the Gas move up to fourth and level on points with Northampton, who stay in the automatic promotion places in third.

“You know when you come here to Northampton you are in for a battle,” said Barton.

“It has been a big week for us, and to win four games in a row in this division is a big achievement.

“The boys went to Cheltenham and had a day at the races, we trusted them with that, and then they turn up and give that kind of performance.

“It is a real tip of the cap for what a group we have got, what a group of young men, what a really good team ethic and spirit we have got building.

“You are going to be tested when you come here.

“Northampton are a good side and they ride where they do in the division because they are very, very effective at what they do.

“We had to stand up to that challenge today, and to a man I thought we were outstanding.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was left to rue his side’s lack of fortune in front of goal.

Jon Guthrie and Pinnock both came close, while Paul Lewis also drew a fantastic one-handed save out of visiting goalkeeper James Belshaw.

They could not find a way through, but the Australian was far from downhearted afterwards.

“Overall in the game, we have hit the woodwork twice, Paul Lewis has a great snapshot in the box and their keeper pulls off a hell of a save,” said the Cobblers boss.

“Overall I think we have at least done enough to get a point, if not get the win.

“What I am really proud about today is that my players kept working really hard, dominated most of the game, and the fans stuck with us throughout.

“They really drove us on and it was great they did stick with us and show that togetherness.

“I said to the players after the game, that if you give that type of effort you usually deserve to get something out of the game.

“It doesn’t change our perspective on what we are trying to do and what we need, the amount of wins we need.

“The number of games is getting shorter, but the number of wins we need doesn’t change, and we can go on a run to do that.”