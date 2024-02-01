Deadline day live – Armando Broja wanted by Fulham as deadline looms
0845 – There could be some departures at West Ham today, with Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals linked with moves.
Lyon are said to be keen on Algeria forward Benrahma, while Real Betis have been linked with Fornals.
0830 – Some deals were done the evening before transfer deadline day, with Nottingham Forest bringing in United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna on loan from Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.
Elsewhere, Facundo Pellistri made a loan switch away from Manchester United on Wednesday night, joining Granada for the rest of the season.
0815 – Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic seem likely to add to their squad on deadline day.
They are closing in on the loan signing of Norwich striker Adam Idah, with the 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international reportedly arriving in Glasgow on Wednesday to seal his move to the Hoops until the end of the season.
0750 – Crystal Palace also look set to sign a player from the Championship today, with Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton said to be close to swapping Lancashire for South London.
Palace have reportedly agreed a fee of £18million plus £4m for Wharton, who could sign a five-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park.0730 – Aston Villa are expected to strengthen their squad before the window slams shut.
Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers is the man they want, and the deal could be worth £16million.
0715 – Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.
The winter transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League and EFL clubs while it is 11.30pm for teams in Scotland.
There are plenty of deals in the pipeline, with Fulham linked with a deadline-day loan move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja and Rangers expected to complete the signing of Colombian winger Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens.
