Deadline day live – Arsenal agree deal to sign Bournemouth captain Neto on loan

Ivan Toney has been linked with a move away from Brentford, with Chelsea and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli interested

Chelsea want Raheem Sterling to leave Stamford Bridge, but are there any suitors?

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan deal, the PA news agency understands

0900 – Arsenal continue to weigh up late bids for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman or Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.

The Independent reports Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for an “explosive” player to expand the team’s attacking options. Top target Nico Williams has opted to stay in Spain.

Arteta reportedly has a strong relationship with Sterling stemming from their time at Manchester City, but has reservations about his high weekly salary, reported to be £325,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

0825 – Newcastle have pulled out of negotiations to recruit England defender Marc Guehi as Crystal Palace refuse to budge on the £70million fee.

The Telegraph reports that while the Magpies have not ruled out a last-minute signing, it looks likely they could keep quiet until January.

Newcastle had looked confident of signing Guehi throughout the summer, but Palace refused to lower their asking price during several rounds of negotiations. The deal is not dead, though it looks increasingly unlikely it will be completed before Friday night’s cut-off.

0805 – Time is running out for England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could be left in limbo as the transfer deadline looms, the Daily Mirror reports.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli held discussions with Brentford over a potential deal, but no offer has been made by a Premier League club despite early interest.

This leaves Toney in a race against time as the British transfer window closes on Friday night. Alternatively, a move to Al Ahli would have to take place before the Middle Eastern transfer window slams shut on Monday.

0745 – The first bit of movement of the day comes from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan deal, the PA news agency understands.

The Gunners’ move for the 35-year-old Cherries captain is a straight switch with no obligation or option to buy.

Neto’s arrival in north London will pave the way for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to complete a permanent move to Southampton.

0730 – Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

The summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League, EFL clubs and teams in Scotland.

Plenty of deals are in the pipeline, with Bournemouth captain Neto in talks to join Arsenal on loan as a possible replacement for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is set to join Southampton on a permanent deal.

Chelsea have been linked with a last-gasp move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney in their bid to sign a new striker.