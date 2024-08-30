Deadline day live – Brentford accept £40million deal from Al-Ahli for Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney edges closer to a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli after Brentford accept £40million offer

Chelsea want Raheem Sterling to leave Stamford Bridge, but are there any suitors?

1030 – Everton have confirmed the departure of striker Neal Maupay to Marseille.

The Ligue 1 side have an obligation to buy the striker at the end of the season-long loan.

1015 – Another England goalkeeper on the move is Sam Johnstone, who has completed a permanent transfer to Wolves from Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles last season, but has not featured since March 9.

He will battle with Jose Sa for the number one shirt after signing a four-deal contract at Molineux.

0950 – Brentford have accepted a £40million offer from Al-Ahli for forward Ivan Toney, PA understands.

Toney has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, but is now set for a medical ahead of completing a move to the Saudi Pro League outfit.

0940 – Liverpool boss Arne Slot does not envisage any more business before the close of play.

Not expecting anything, but that’s no different than all the days before. If we see an opportunity we could act, but I’m not expecting anything

0925 – One outgoing at Rangers after winger Scott Wright joined Sky Bet League One outfit Birmingham.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

0915 – Everton have received no new offers for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, manager Sean Dyche has confirmed.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016, is in the final year of his contract and has so far failed to reach agreement with the Merseyside club over fresh terms.

Newcastle failed to match Everton’s asking price for the 27-year-old after showing interest earlier this summer, but the Goodison hierarchy are braced for a possible late bid for the England striker.

0900 – Arsenal continue to weigh up late bids for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman or Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.

The Independent reports Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for an “explosive” player to expand the team’s attacking options. Top target Nico Williams has opted to stay in Spain.

Arteta reportedly has a strong relationship with Sterling stemming from their time at Manchester City, but has reservations about his high weekly salary, reported to be £325,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

0825 – Newcastle have pulled out of negotiations to recruit England defender Marc Guehi as Crystal Palace refuse to budge on the £70million fee.

The Telegraph reports that while the Magpies have not ruled out a last-minute signing, it looks likely they could keep quiet until January.

Newcastle had looked confident of signing Guehi throughout the summer, but Palace refused to lower their asking price during several rounds of negotiations. The deal is not dead, though it looks increasingly unlikely it will be completed before Friday night’s cut-off.

0805 – Time is running out for England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could be left in limbo as the transfer deadline looms, the Daily Mirror reports.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli held discussions with Brentford over a potential deal, but no offer has been made by a Premier League club despite early interest.

This leaves Toney in a race against time as the British transfer window closes on Friday night. Alternatively, a move to Al Ahli would have to take place before the Middle Eastern transfer window slams shut on Monday.

0745 – The first bit of movement of the day comes from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan deal, the PA news agency understands.

The Gunners’ move for the 35-year-old Cherries captain is a straight switch with no obligation or option to buy.

Neto’s arrival in north London will pave the way for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to complete a permanent move to Southampton.

The summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League, EFL clubs and teams in Scotland.

Plenty of deals are in the pipeline, with Bournemouth captain Neto in talks to join Arsenal on loan as a possible replacement for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is set to join Southampton on a permanent deal.

Chelsea have been linked with a last-gasp move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney in their bid to sign a new striker.