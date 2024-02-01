Deadline day live – Forest sign Ribeiro on loan while Dahoud leaves Brighton

Nottingham Forest sign striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan from Sporting Lisbon

Brighton’s Mahmoud Dahoud joins Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season

Birmingham sign Alex Pritchard from Sunderland on permanent deal

1015 – In Scotland, there could be big news at Rangers amid reports from Italy that Hellas Verona are set to launch a bid to sign striker Cyriel Dessers.

1000 – DONE DEAL – Birmingham have swooped for Alex Pritchard, signing the Sunderland midfielder for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to reunite with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray.

“I am happy,” Pritchard told BluesTV.

0945 – Motherwell have not ruled out a last-minute return for Kevin van Veen during this transfer window, according to assistant manager Stephen Frail.

Groningen are open to offers for the out-of-favour striker and a loan could be their only option as the transfer deadline approaches.0925 – DONE DEAL – Wrexham have made another signing.

This time they have boosted their attacking options by bringing in Jack Marriott from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee.

The Hollywood-owned club, who sit second in the League Two table, are having a busy deadline day.

0915 – DONE DEAL – In League Two, high-flying Wrexham have signed Luke Bolton from Salford, with the defender joining for an undisclosed fee.

0900 – DONE DEAL – There has been a flurry of early activity.

Nottingham Forest have bolstered their squad, bringing in striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan from Sporting Lisbon, while Brighton’s Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season.

Ribeiro, 18, has joined the Premier League strugglers on loan until the end of the season in a deal which could become permanent.

0845 – There could be some departures at West Ham today, with Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals linked with moves.

Lyon are said to be keen on Algeria forward Benrahma, while Real Betis have been linked with Fornals.

0830 – Some deals were done the evening before transfer deadline day, with Nottingham Forest bringing in United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna on loan from Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Facundo Pellistri made a loan switch away from Manchester United on Wednesday night, joining Granada for the rest of the season.

0815 – Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic seem likely to add to their squad on deadline day.

They are closing in on the loan signing of Norwich striker Adam Idah, with the 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international reportedly arriving in Glasgow on Wednesday to seal his move to the Hoops until the end of the season.

0750 – Crystal Palace also look set to sign a player from the Championship today, with Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton said to be close to swapping Lancashire for South London.

Palace have reportedly agreed a fee of £18million plus £4m for Wharton, who could sign a five-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park.0730 – Aston Villa are expected to strengthen their squad before the window slams shut.

Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers is the man they want, and the deal could be worth £16million.

0715 – Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

The winter transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League and EFL clubs while it is 11.30pm for teams in Scotland.

There are plenty of deals in the pipeline, with Fulham linked with a deadline-day loan move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja and Rangers expected to complete the signing of Colombian winger Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens.