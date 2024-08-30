Deadline day live – Southampton sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Ivan Toney edges closer to a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli after Brentford accept £40million offer

Southampton complete signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on four-year deal

Neal Maupay has joined French side Marseille on a season-long loan, which has a mandatory option to sign the Everton striker on a permanent deal

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan deal, the PA news agency understands

England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone swaps Crystal Palace for Wolves on a four-year contract

1255 – Southampton have announced the signing of England and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 26-year-old joins in a deal which could rise to £25million, the PA news agency understands. Ramsdale has signed a four-year deal at St Mary’s.

1235 – Hull have signed Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old was in the Sky Bet Championship last season at Swansea, where he started all 46 league games for the Welsh side.

1215 – It looks like it could be one in and one out at West Ham.

James Ward-Prowse is undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a season-long loan deal from West Ham, PA understands.

The move will free up space in the Hammers’ squad to bring in long-time target Carlos Soler from Paris St Germain on a permanent deal.

1200 – Leeds have announced the signing of Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £3.5million.

The 25-year-old featured in all four of Japan’s matches at the 2022 World Cup and has appeared for his country 27 times in total.

Leeds said: “The Japanese international has signed a four-year-deal at Elland Road, becoming the club’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window.”

1155 – Aston Villa have signed young defender Yeimar Mosquera from Colombian club Orsomarso.

The 19-year-old has been immediately loaned out to Spanish third-tier outfit Real Union, the club where Villa boss Unai Emery is the majority owner.

1140 – It has been a quiet period in the transfer window as we edge closer towards 11pm deadline.

No news on Raheem Sterling’s potential exit out of Chelsea, with reports suggesting he has been offered to Premier League clubs including London rivals Arsenal.

1040 – Southampton boss Russell Martin believes Aaron Ramsdale will have a huge impact at the club, should he join before the transfer window shuts at 11pm.

The England goalkeeper is expected to sign for the Saints on Friday, with Martin hoping to register the 26-year-old in time for his side’s Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday.

“I think it will be massive,” Martin said during his pre-match press conference. “Some of the guys will be surprised that he is coming, but I think it is big. I think it will give everyone a lift.

“It will be a big call if we get Aaron on time for tomorrow’s game, so I feel for Alex [McCarthy, Saints goalkeeper]. It is a really tough part of football.”

1030 – Everton have confirmed the departure of striker Neal Maupay to Marseille.

The Ligue 1 side have an obligation to buy the striker at the end of the season-long loan.

1015 – Another England goalkeeper on the move is Sam Johnstone, who has completed a permanent transfer to Wolves from Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles last season, but has not featured since March 9.

He will battle with Jose Sa for the number one shirt after signing a four-deal contract at Molineux.

0950 – Brentford have accepted a £40million offer from Al-Ahli for forward Ivan Toney, PA understands.

Toney has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, but is now set for a medical ahead of completing a move to the Saudi Pro League outfit.

0940 – Liverpool boss Arne Slot does not envisage any more business before the close of play.

Not expecting anything, but that’s no different than all the days before. If we see an opportunity we could act, but I’m not expecting anything

0925 – One outgoing at Rangers after winger Scott Wright joined Sky Bet League One outfit Birmingham.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

0915 – Everton have received no new offers for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, manager Sean Dyche has confirmed.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016, is in the final year of his contract and has so far failed to reach agreement with the Merseyside club over fresh terms.

Newcastle failed to match Everton’s asking price for the 27-year-old after showing interest earlier this summer, but the Goodison hierarchy are braced for a possible late bid for the England striker.

0900 – Arsenal continue to weigh up late bids for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman or Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.

The Independent reports Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for an “explosive” player to expand the team’s attacking options. Top target Nico Williams has opted to stay in Spain.

Arteta reportedly has a strong relationship with Sterling stemming from their time at Manchester City, but has reservations about his high weekly salary, reported to be £325,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

0825 – Newcastle have pulled out of negotiations to recruit England defender Marc Guehi as Crystal Palace refuse to budge on the £70million fee.

The Telegraph reports that while the Magpies have not ruled out a last-minute signing, it looks likely they could keep quiet until January.

Newcastle had looked confident of signing Guehi throughout the summer, but Palace refused to lower their asking price during several rounds of negotiations. The deal is not dead, though it looks increasingly unlikely it will be completed before Friday night’s cut-off.

0805 – Time is running out for England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could be left in limbo as the transfer deadline looms, the Daily Mirror reports.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli held discussions with Brentford over a potential deal, but no offer has been made by a Premier League club despite early interest.

This leaves Toney in a race against time as the British transfer window closes on Friday night. Alternatively, a move to Al Ahli would have to take place before the Middle Eastern transfer window slams shut on Monday.

0745 – The first bit of movement of the day comes from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan deal, the PA news agency understands.

The Gunners’ move for the 35-year-old Cherries captain is a straight switch with no obligation or option to buy.

Neto’s arrival in north London will pave the way for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to complete a permanent move to Southampton.

0730 – Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

The summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League, EFL clubs and teams in Scotland.

Plenty of deals are in the pipeline, with Bournemouth captain Neto in talks to join Arsenal on loan as a possible replacement for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is set to join Southampton on a permanent deal.

Chelsea have been linked with a last-gasp move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney in their bid to sign a new striker.