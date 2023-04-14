Dean Cornelius won’t let future distract him from Motherwell run-in

Dean Cornelius admits a regular starting slot at Motherwell could go a long way to deciding the next step in his career.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, was in and out of the side this season until Stuart Kettlewell took over from Steven Hammell in February.

Cornelius has started in all seven games under the new manager, who has turned around the club’s fortunes with only one defeat in that run of fixtures.

Ahead of the visit of bottom side Dundee United on Saturday, the boyhood Well supporter addressed a possible new deal by saying: “We have had a few chats and there are a few things going on in the background but we both agreed we just want to focus on the games ahead and not get distracted.”

Asked if regular football could sway him, he said: “Definitely, it is food for thought.

“I came from a position where I haven’t played as a regular since the start of the season but since the manager came in I have started in all of them.

“So for me I just want to focus on playing my football until the end of the season and trying to stay in the team and keep Motherwell climbing the table.

“As a young player all I want to do is play football. That’s always been the dream.

“I don’t want to be sitting about just seeing out my career, I want to play as many games as possible.

“Since the manager has come in he has put his faith in me and it does make a massive difference.

“When I was younger I thought football was about ability but since I became full time, I realised that a lot of it is actually played in your head and confidence is massive in that.

“A player’s ability can change with a bit of confidence, you start trying more things, you feel you can express yourself more and if you are enjoying it as well then that is obviously better”.

Cornelius had some concerns about the trajectory of his career earlier in the season but is positive about the end of the season.

He said: “Of course, knowing my contract was up, you have doubts and start worrying about what is ahead.

“All you can do as a young player is keep the head down and keep working hard because eventually there will be a chance and you need to be ready for that chance, regardless of when that comes.

“If the manager puts his faith in you, you need to repay him.

“Football is a learning experience and I feel I have matured more as a player.

“There are still plenty of games to go and the teams needs to stick together and focus on the same task and that is winning games.

“Since the manager has come in the change has been remarkable.

“He has managed to get us altogether again and the results have started to take care of themselves with a lot better performances.

“He has lifted spirits, picked up a few boys when they were down and that has really helped and you can see that on the pitch.

“The season is not done yet, we still have plenty of games, we don’t want to get carried away with ourselves but if we can finish the season strong and keep picking up wins then we can take that confidence into next season and hopefully we can push on again”.