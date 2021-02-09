Dean Holden eyeing Blades upset as Bristol City chase rare FA Cup quarter-final

Bristol City manager Dean Holden wants his players to go out and make history as the club chases their first FA Cup quarter-final appearance in almost half-a-century.

The Championship side will travel to Sheffield United on Wednesday evening bidding to reach the last eight for the first time since 1974.

Holden’s men are in the midst of a poor run which has seen them lose their last three matches, slipping to 10th in the division.

But after stern words following their latest defeat at home to Cardiff on Saturday, Holden is targeting an upset under the Bramall Lane lights.

“It has been a long weekend since that Cardiff result and I had some honest conversations with the players,” said Holden.

“But now it is about our actions and going out there and showcasing what we are about, what we believe in, and being the best we can be.

“It is a great opportunity to get into the quarter-finals for this football club which has not been done for a long time, and who knows what can happen on the back of that.

“For us, the FA Cup is not a distraction but an opportunity to get back to what we are about. There was a lot of anger from our fans and there was in the dressing room, too.

“When you go through tough times you have to come out stronger and now it is about me galvanising the group and getting them back to the levels that they are capable of.”

Sheffield United are rooted to the foot of the Premier League but have started to pick up results.

The Blades followed their shock win at Manchester United with one-goal defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea sandwich by a victory against West Brom.

Chris Wilder’s men have also beaten Newcastle in the league as well as Bristol Rovers and Plymouth in the FA Cup since the turn of the year.

“We don’t take them lightly,” added Holden. “I watched them at Old Trafford and again against Chelsea.

“They won 10 games by the odd goal last season, and they have had a huge amount of defeats by one goal this season so it shows you the fine margins in the Premier League.

“They are certainly not to be underestimated. It is a big game for us, and, personally, a chance for me to pit my wits against Chris Wilder who I have got a lot of respect for.”