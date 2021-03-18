Dean Lewington signs up for an 18th season with MK Dons

Dean Lewington has signed a new contract at MK Dons which will take him into an 18th season with the club.

The 36-year-old defender was a member of the inaugural Dons team in 2004-2005 and is set to make his 800th appearance for the club against Burton this week.

Lewington, the longest-serving player in the English Football League, has signed terms until the end of next season.

“I’m obviously very pleased,” Lewington told the club’s website.

“It’s been a successful season for me, personally, with the number of appearances I’ve made and the way I’m feeling so I’m very happy to be able to continue doing it.

“We have a really strong identity once again – we’re playing the right way and it’s a way that allows us to score some fantastic goals and helps develop players that we hope can take to next level.

“We’ve learnt a lot from this season and we’re improving all the time. We’re looking forward to the remaining games and then on to next season as well – hopefully with the fans back!

“I would love to be able to play every game again but I’m well aware that I am not going to be able to go on forever. I’ll just continue to do everything I can to work hard for the team – whether that’s playing on the pitch or helping my team-mates off of it.”