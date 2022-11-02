Dean Smith hits out at standard of Championship officials after QPR draw

Norwich head coach Dean Smith hit out at the standard of Championship refereeing after being forced to settle for a goalless draw in their clash with QPR at Carrow Road.

Smith felt the Canaries should have been awarded a penalty midway through the second half when Ben Gibson went down in the area under a challenge from Sam Field as a corner came over.

“I thought it was a stonewall penalty,” said Smith. “The referee was six yards away and their player has rugby tackled Ben in the box. Unfortunately it is the standard of officiating we have come to expect at this level.

“Overall I was pleased with the way we played, we were better in the last 20 minutes against Stoke on Saturday and we also started really well tonight.

“We have had a lot of really good chances and unfortunately it was just one of those games when they weren’t taken. Their keeper has made some good saves, Teemu (Pukki) has hit the post when you would probably have expected him to score and right at the death Grant (Hanley) has also hit the post.

“It was a bit frustrating but we were up against a good QPR side who made it really hard for us and overall this is a massive step in the right direction.

“On another day we would have taken all three points and I am disappointed with a draw, but there were plenty of positives to take out of this.”

Both sides had chances to win a keenly-contested game, with the woodwork being struck three times and both keepers making excellent saves.

Norwich skipper Hanley struck the outside of the post with the last kick of the game after a goalmouth melee, while Pukki and Rangers’ Chris Willock were the other unlucky players.

Angus Gunn and Seny Dieng also played big roles in keeping the game goalless, Gunn diving full length to somehow keep out a second-half header from Lyndon Dykes and Dieng thwarting Onel Hernandez with a brilliant reaction save two minutes from the end.

Rangers boss Mick Beale was pleased to come away from Carrow Road with a point.

“I am delighted with the result, especially after what happened on Friday night (when his side lost 2-0 at Birmingham),” he said.

“That was more like us away from home – hard to beat and also a threat in front of goal.

“We came here with a depleted squad, with lots of important players missing and this is a big point for our young team.

“We defended well, Seny (Dieng) made two or three really good saves and at the other end their keeper also did well to tip a shot from Chris Willock onto the post and then keep out a header from Lyndon Dykes in the same attack.

“Norwich are a good side and I am delighted we are still two points ahead of them after this game. The longer we can stay ahead of them the better as I am sure they will be up there challenging at the end of the season.”