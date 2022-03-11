Dean Smith wants to see more ‘spirited’ second-half displays from Norwich

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has challenged his side to play with freedom as they look to kickstart their flagging Premier League survival fight at relegation rivals Leeds on Sunday.

The Canaries slipped to a fifth straight league defeat when beaten 3-1 at home by Chelsea on Thursday night and remain five points adrift of safety.

Chelsea put aside off-field issues to coast into a 2-0 lead in 14 minutes at Carrow Road, but Smith’s men mounted a much-improved second-half display, with Teemu Pukki converting a penalty before Kai Havertz settled matters in the final minute.

Smith feels Norwich can take that momentum into Sunday’s game against a Leeds side who sit 16th, but only to two points above the drop zone themselves after losing 3-0 at home to Aston Villa.

“The message (to the players) is quite simple – more of the second half, less of the first,” Smith said.

“I thought we took the game to Chelsea when there was a bit of freedom and we were 2-0 down.

“It was a really spirited second-half performance and it showed me that they have got the fight.

“I was really pleased that we put in that spirited second-half performance because we needed that and the whole club needed that.

“Now we need to take that to Elland Road, which is a fantastic stadium with an unbelievable atmosphere.”

On-loan Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour should return for the trip to Yorkshire, having been ineligible against his parent club.

Full-back Sam Byram faces a late fitness test having been rested on Thursday night because of fatigue.

After missing an opportunity to draw Brentford back into range when losing 3-1 at home last weekend, Smith knows full well how costly another below-par performance could be.

“It is a really big match for both teams because we are both on a losing run at the moment,” Smith said at a press conference.

“Our losing run has coincided with games against Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea – the top three sides in the Premier League – but we know we have to get points.

“We have been sat on 17 points for too long now, so we need to go and get some points against a team that is around us.

“I think every game is turning into make or break with only 10 games to go and 30 points to play for.”