Decision to recall Joe Allen to Wales squad was ‘no-brainer’ – Craig Bellamy

Craig Bellamy has described the decision to recall Joe Allen to the Wales scene as a “no-brainer” and insisted the Swansea midfield veteran has a “lot to give” to his country.

The 74-times capped Allen quit international football in February 2023 when Rob Page was Wales manager, saying “time and injuries” had taken their toll on him.

The 34-year-old is among Wales’ greatest-ever midfielders – playing a key role when the Dragons reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 – but injuries have restricted him to a handful of cameo appearances from the Swansea bench this season.

“I spoke to him when I first came into the role as manager,” Bellamy said after announcing a 25-man squad for his second set of Wales fixtures – the Nations League double-header against Iceland and Montenegro.

“He’s a player I was fortunate to play with and I have admired. He’s an exceptional footballer and he’s still got a lot to give.

“I believe the way we play really suits him. He’s fit, available and willing to be a part of the Wales set-up, so it’s a no-brainer.

“I would probably have put him in my first squad but he wasn’t fit at the time. He’s got a great brain, he’s experienced and he’s a high-quality footballer.”

Allen retired in the wake of Wales’ disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar when his game-time was restricted by injury.

But Allen said in the lead-up to Euro 2024 – which Wales ended up missing after play-off defeat by Poland – that he would “never say no” to Page had he asked him to come out of international retirement.

Bellamy said: “When you step into this role, you look at every player who is able to play for Wales.

“I wasn’t aware of Joe’s conversations before but I knew he had stepped down.

“I was very quick to ask him how he was feeling and where he saw himself and he told me he wanted to put his efforts into Swansea.

I would probably have put him in my first squad but he wasn’t fit. He’s got a great brain, he’s experienced and he’s a high-quality footballer

“I told him where I saw him playing for us and he was just very positive right from the start, even though he was carrying an injury at the time.

“I monitored his injury in conversations with him and Luke Williams (Swansea manager).

“He kept me updated on Joe’s recovery. He said let him know how the first two games went and then when I spoke to him again he said ‘let’s go, I’m ready’.”

Bellamy began his Wales reign in positive fashion last month.

Wales opened their Nations League Group B4 campaign with an impressive 0-0 draw at home to Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey before winning 2-1 in atrocious conditions away to Montenegro.

Skipper Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu are ruled out with respective hamstring and knee injuries for the trip to Iceland on October 11 and Montenegro’s visit to Cardiff, three days later.

Leeds captain Ampadu is not expected to play again until January.

“It’s tough for Ethan,” said Bellamy. “I’m really disappointed we don’t have him because of the talent and character he is.

“I spoke to him on Monday, but he’s a young man who is strong.

“He said, ‘No problem, it’s a little bit of a setback but I know how hard I have to work when I come back’.

“He will hit the ground running when he comes back and have a huge say for Leeds and us.”

Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies rejoins the Wales set-up after being absent for over two years because of injury issues.

Bournemouth attacker David Brooks and Ipswich pair Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns are also included after injury, but Daniel James and Rabbi Matondo remain sidelined.