Declan John could return when Bolton host Oxford
16:42pm, Thu 19 Aug 2021
Declan John could be back in contention for Bolton’s clash against Oxford.
The left-back was forced to come off against AFC Wimbledon after a collision and missed the midweek game against Lincoln.
But Amadou Bakayoko looks set for a spell on the sidelines.
The forward limped off against Lincoln with a calf injury.
Injury-hit Oxford are set to be without several key players.
Manager Karl Robinson said a number of unnamed players will not travel.
Nathan Holland, Ryan Williams and Billy Bodin are the latest concerns for Oxford.
The trio came off during the midweek game against Crewe.