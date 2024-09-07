Declan Rice and Jack Grealish give Lee Carsley winning start to England reign

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish returned to haunt the Republic of Ireland as Lee Carsley’s first match as interim England manager ended in a comfortable Nations League victory in Dublin.

Saturday’s sold-out Aviva Stadium clash marked the start of new eras for both teams as Heimir Hallgrimsson led the hosts against a nation beginning life after Gareth Southgate.

England impressed in their first match since losing July’s Euro 2024 final, with Rice and Grealish setting Carsley on course for an impressive 2-0 win over the nation he played for 40 times as a player.

The interim boss stayed silent during ‘God Save the King’, just as he had indicated he would before the match against the country his goalscorers previously represented.

Rice won three senior caps for the Republic and fired England into an early lead, which former Ireland Under-21 international Grealish added to during a one-sided first half.

“Two nil to the Irish boys” sung visiting fans on an afternoon when Hallgrimsson’s hosts never looked like getting back into it as Carsley enjoyed a winning start to life in the Nations League second tier.

There was a crackling atmosphere before kick-off at the Aviva Stadium, where England’s interim boss accidentally took a seat in the wrong dugout before kick-off.

Irish fans ferociously booed a rendition of ‘God Save the King’, punctuated by cries of “no surrender” from some travelling supporters, before they bellowed out their own anthem.

Rice and Grealish felt the heat from the outset on their return to the Emerald Isle, where Jayson Molumby had a great chance to score a third-minute opener.

Robbie Brady swung in a corner that took a slight touch before the midfielder headed over at the far post, with England captain Harry Kane responding by heading over a chance of his own.

Sammie Szmodics was denied during a lively encounter, but England went ahead after 11 minutes as Trent Alexander-Arnold sensationally played Anthony Gordon in behind.

The forward struck straight at Caoimhin Kelleher but kept the move alive, eventually playing the ball across for Kane to get away a shot that was blocked, the ball falling for Rice to rifle into the top right-hand corner.

The Arsenal midfielder held his hands up after a goal that led to some England chants of “he’s one of our own”.

Kelleher prevented Kane from making things worse, with rival fans trading some unsavoury chants as dominant England patiently probed, leading to a second goal in the 26th minute.

Rice was heavily involved in a brilliant passing move that ended with him cutting the ball back for Grealish to sweep home past the statuesque Kelleher in front of the England support.

The Manchester City playmaker jumped and punched the air – quite the contrast to Rice’s celebration.

That gut punch took the edge off the hostile atmosphere, although the way Hallgrimsson’s side struggled to get a grip on proceedings also had an impact on the mood.

Kane repeatedly threatened to add to Ireland’s misery before the break, from which England returned continuing to dominate possession without having to deal with much in return.

There was a blow for the hosts as captain Seamus Coleman limped off, but the Republic responded well as Szmodics went close before Molumby lifted over.

Those opportunities increased the volume, as did the sight of Rice on the deck in pain as Gordon was stopped.

Grealish trotted off to a cacophony of boos as Carsley turned to his bench, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes coming on for their England debuts.

Kasey McAteer had come on for his Republic bow shortly before as Hallgrimsson continued to make alterations of his own.

Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze had efforts to add gloss to the scoreline, but Carsley will no doubt be pleased with a winning start to life as interim England boss.