27 June 2024

Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier work away from main group at England training

By NewsChain Sport
27 June 2024

Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier trained away from the main group as England geared up for the Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Slovakia.

Gareth Southgate’s side return to the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday to take on the side that finished third in Group E.

England had 23 players out training at their Blankenhain base on Thursday. Phil Foden remains away in the UK due to a family matter that is not expected to keep him out of the Slovakia clash.

The Football Association confirmed Rice and Trippier were “working on their own individual programmes”.

Declan Rice followed an individual training programme as England prepared for Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

