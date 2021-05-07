Declan Rice returns to training before West Ham clash with Everton

Declan Rice
Declan Rice (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:04pm, Fri 07 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Declan Rice is back in training ahead of the visit of Everton after spending five weeks out with a knee injury.

Boss David Moyes must decide whether to pitch the England international straight back in or wait until Brighton next weekend.

Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Mark Noble are still injury doubts.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure returns after missing eight matches with a fractured bone in his foot.

Playmaker James Rodriguez is unavailable with a calf problem.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is now the only long-term absentee.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Lingard, Antonio, Trott, Fredericks, Diop, Alves, Balbuena, Johnson, Rice, Coventry, Bowen, Yarmolenko, Martin.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Olesen, Holgate, Mina, Nkounkou, Davies, Delph, Iwobi, Bernard, King.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

West Ham

Preview

PA