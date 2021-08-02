Defender Adam Webster signs new five-year deal at Brighton

Adam Webster has signed a new contract at Brighton (Mike Hewitt/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:20am, Mon 02 Aug 2021
Brighton defender Adam Webster has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been a key part of Graham Potter’s side, making 60 Premier League appearances since moving from Bristol City in a £20million deal two years ago.

The news is a boost for the Seagulls following the £50million sale of Ben White to Arsenal.

“I am absolutely over the moon to sign a new deal,” Webster told the club’s website. “As soon as I heard there was the potential for me to sign a new contract I was thrilled and I am pleased to get it done. Now I can focus on the new season.

“The club have shown a lot of faith in me to bring me here in the first place, to reward me with a new contract is amazing and I can’t wait for the next five years.”

Webster began his career with Portsmouth and has also played for Ipswich.

