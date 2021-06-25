Defender Amari’i Bell becomes Luton’s sixth signing of the summer

Defender Amari’i Bell has become Luton’s sixth signing of the summer and will join the club next week when his contract officially expires with Blackburn.

Manager Nathan Jones has watched the 27-year-old for some time and is delighted to have been able to bring the left-back to Kenilworth Road.

“Amari’i was on my list a year ago, but it wasn’t possible to get him so that’s why we had to take a loan, and bring Rhys Norrington-Davies in,” Jones told lutontown.co.uk.

“Amari’i is one I kept an eye on when I was out of work. I watched a lot of players and him, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Rhys were ones I really flagged up as players I’d like to bring to the football club.

“He has real good athleticism and experience of the lower leagues, but also of the Championship.

“He had a number of very good offers, and at no point are we their biggest offer financially, so all of them have come here for the right reasons and that’s why we are delighted with the work we have done.”

Bell made his debut for Jamaica in March and is likely to play for his country in the CONCACAF Gold Cup next month.

“Obviously if he goes away to the Gold Cup with his country, we’ll have to be slightly more patient with him, but we believe we’ve got a good signing and are looking forward to working with him,” added Jones.