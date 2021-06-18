Defender Baily Cargill extends Forest Green deal until 2023

Baily Cargill in action for Forest Green
Baily Cargill in action for Forest Green (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:27pm, Fri 18 Jun 2021
Forest Green defender Baily Cargill has signed a contract extension at the club.

The 25-year-old, who made 25 appearances for Rovers last season, will now remain at the New Lawn until 2023.

Cargill told Forest Green’s official website: “This was an easy decision for me. We’ve got a great group of lads here and I’ve really enjoyed my first five months with the club.

“Forest Green are only going in one direction and I’m excited to be part of the journey.”

