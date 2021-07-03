Defender Darius Charles makes return to AFC Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon have secured the return of Darius Charles following the expiry of the defender’s Wycombe contract.
Charles was voted into the Dons’ team of the decade last year having helped the club reach Sky Bet League One via the play-offs in 2016.
He departed for Wycombe in 2018 with 85 Dons appearances to his name, going on to win promotion to the Championship with the Chairboys, but he will be back for 2021-22.
“Darius will be there if we need him to play, but he’s also there to implement everything we want around the changing room and the environment,” head coach Mark Robinson told the club’s website of the 33-year-old, who will work on his coaching education at Plough Lane.
“We are going to have by far the youngest squad in the four divisions, so he is going to be there to provide that experience because he has promotions under his belt.”