18 November 2021

Defender James Hill a doubt for Fleetwood’s meeting with Morecambe

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2021

James Hill will be a big injury doubt for Fleetwood’s League One clash with Morecambe.

The in-form defender earned himself a maiden call-up to the England Under-21 squad, but was forced into a near-immediate withdrawal due to an undisclosed injury issue.

The 19-year-old will hope to be back in action soon for his club, especially after missing out on his big chance with Lee Carsley’s England age-group set-up.

Boss Simon Grayson will assess a clutch of players following the international break, with struggling Fleetwood looking for a quick route up the table.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson will hope to have the bulk of his squad fit for the trip to take on their Lancashire rivals.

International duties will mean late checks for Jokull Andresson, Greg Leigh and Alfie McCalmont.

Robinson expects a relatively clean bill of health however.

Jon Obika is a longer-term injury absentee.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Ashamed’ Azeem Rafiq apologises as anti-Semitic messages emerge hours after he broke down in tears before MPs

world news

Concern grows for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai who went missing after sexual assault claim against top government official

world news

Meghan Markle reveals baby Lilibet is teething in surprise TV interview with ‘Auntie’ Ellen DeGeneres

world news