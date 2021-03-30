Defender Joey Hope leaves Grimsby

10:58am, Tue 30 Mar 2021
Defender Joey Hope has left Grimsby the Sky Bet League Two club has confirmed.

Hope, 18, signed his first professional contract with the club on an initial one-year deal last summer after coming through the club’s academy.

The left-back made his professional debut for the Mariners in September 2020, starting in the penalty shoot-out victory over Harrogate in the Papa John’s Trophy, and enjoyed a short loan spell at Cleethorpes in October.

