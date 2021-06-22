Defender Kieran Wallace signs new one-year deal with Burton

Kieran Wallace in action for Burton
By NewsChain Sport
16:56pm, Tue 22 Jun 2021
Kieran Wallace has signed a new one-year deal with Burton

The 26-year-old defender has made 78 appearances for the Brewers across three seasons but suffered an ACL injury back in February in a 2-1 win over Charlton.

Wallace told Burton’s website: “I’m really happy, last season was frustrating for me, and not just with the injury, it was disrupted a few times.

“That was the biggest worry for me, being out of contract, when I got my injury, it’s nice to have the security and that’s not something I’ve always had in my career.”

