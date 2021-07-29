Defender Oliver Younger signs new one-year contract at Sunderland

Oliver Younger has signed a new one-year deal at the Stadium of Light (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:25pm, Thu 29 Jul 2021
Oliver Younger has signed a new one-year deal at Sunderland with the club option of a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old defender made four appearances for the Black Cats last season and has committed his future to the club until summer 2022.

Younger told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to have signed a new deal at the club. I felt like I had a good 2020-21 season, but I want to continue developing.

“I’ve enjoyed pre-season, playing for the first team and in front of crowds, and hopefully I can earn more opportunities throughout the upcoming season.”

